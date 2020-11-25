CARBON COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County:
Noah Keith Archuleta: A 6 pound 4.8 ounce boy born Nov. 20, 2020, to parent Elizabeth Koch and Vincent Archuleta. His grandparents are Amy Wright and Robert and Crystal Archuleta.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County unless otherwise noted.
