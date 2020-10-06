CARBON COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County:
Legend Bieber: A 6 pound 3.5 ounce boy born Sept. 19, 2020, to parent Kennlda Bieber. His grandparents are Scott and Faith Bieber.
Yairon Ezequiel Montalvan: A 6 pound 14.3 ounce boy born Sept. 24, 2020, to parent Nora Montalvan. His grandparents are Scott and Faith Bieber.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County unless otherwise noted.
