August 14
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 a.m. at the Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STORY TIME: 11 a.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo Street (FREE).
RAWLINS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEETING: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Rawlins Chamber of Commerce, 519 W Cedar St. (FREE).
AA MEETING: 5 p.m., Harvestime Ministries, 9th and Walnut (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
August 15
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
TRASH TALKERS VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION AT MUSIC IN THE PARK: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Washington Park, 15th & Walnut (FREE).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE).
August 16
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership).
RAWLINS LATINOFEST COOK-OFFS: 4:30 p.m. -5:30 p.m., Washington Park, 15th & Walnut (Call the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce, 307-324-4111 to sign up).
SECOND ANNUAL LATINOFEST SPONSORED BY RAWLINS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Washington Park, 15th & Walnut, Rawlins (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
August 17
FREE BBQ LUNCH HOSTED BY PET PARTNERS OF CARBON COUNTY: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bomgaars Supply Parking Lot, 502 N Higley Blvd (FREE).
STEINLY CUP MICROBREW FESTIVAL AND COMPETITION: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce, 210 W Elm Street, Saratoga. Live Music (Get your Tickets at saratogaplatte.chambermaster.com).
August 18
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
August 19
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership).
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Baggs Library (FREE)
ASK ME ANYTHING: TEEN LIBRARIAN DESK HOURS: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo St. (FREE).
ELK MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL MEETING: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Elk Mountain Town Hall, 206 Bridge (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
MEDICINE BOW TOWN COUNCIL MEETING: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Medicine Bow Town Hall, 319 Pine St (FREE).
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7 p.m. at Memory Lanes.
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE).
August 20
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: 12 p.m. at the Econo Lodge (membership required or guest).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.