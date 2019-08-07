August 7
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 a.m. at the Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STORY TIME: 11 a.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo Street (FREE).
SOROPTIMIST MEETING: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., at the Econo Lodge, 1801 E Cedar St (FREE).
AA MEETING: 5 p.m., Harvestime Ministries, 9th and Walnut (FREE).
ELK MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL MEETING: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Elk Mountain Town Hall, 206 Bridge (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
CC RODEO/MUTTON BUSTIN’/ WILD PONY RACES: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Carbon County Fair, between Rodeo and Harshman St. on Spruce St (FREE).
August 8
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
CC RODEO/MUTTON BUSTIN’/ WILD PONY RACES: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Carbon County Fair, between Rodeo and Harshman St. on Spruce St (FREE).
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE).
August 9
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
August 10
4TH ANNUAL SNOWY RANGE DUATHLON 2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln Park Campground, Medicine Bow National Forest (Hosted by Platte Valley Jaycees and Platte valley Community Center).
August 11
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
August 12
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership).
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Baggs Library (FREE)
ASK ME ANYTHING: TEEN LIBRARIAN DESK HOURS: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo St. (FREE).
ELK MOUNTAIN TOWN COUNCIL MEETING: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Elk Mountain Town Hall, 206 Bridge (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
MEDICINE BOW TOWN COUNCIL MEETING: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Medicine Bow Town Hall, 319 Pine St (FREE).
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7 p.m. at Memory Lanes.
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE).
August 13
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: 12 p.m. at the Econo Lodge (membership required or guest).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
