Wednesday
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m. 1616 Harshman St., Rawlins Family Rec. Center (Classes included with membership or Daily fee $6.00)
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 a.m. 1616 Harshman St., Rawlins Family Rec. Center, (Classes included with Membership or Daily fee $6.00)
STORY TIME: 11 a.m., 215 W Buffalo St. Rawlins Library (Free)
SOROPTIMIST MEETING: Noon – 1 p.m., Econo Lodge, 1801 E Cedar St., Rawlins (FREE)
RAWLINS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD MEETING: Noon – 1:00 p.m., Rawlins Chamber of Commerce, 519 W Cedar St. (Free)
AA MEETING: 5:00 pm (Free), Harvestime Ministries- 9th and Walnut
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7:00 p.m. (Free), Kraft Hall-508 W. Pine St
Thursday
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
X-MAS BUCK PAINT & SIP: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., The Art Street Project, 517 W Cedar St., Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
PRESSURE CANNING CARROTS & POTATOES: 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., Carbon County Fair, 12 Daily St, ($20.00 per per person)
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m, Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (Daily rec center fee or membership).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE)
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m, St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE)
Friday
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
STRETCH & TONE: Friday @ 9 a.m. – 10 a.m, Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (Daily fee or membership).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m, Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m, Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE)
VISIONS OF SUGAR PLUMS: NUTCRACKER 2019: 7 p.m., Rawlins High School Fine Arts Auditorium (Tickets are $5)
FROSTY IS COMING TO RNB: 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Rawlins National Bank 600 Higley Blvd
TRACTOR HAYRIDES: 6 -7 p.m. Take a ride through downtown., Depot park 198 4th St.
WINTER SKATE AT THE PARK: Depot Park. 198 4th St, Skate Rental Fridays — 4-9 p.m. Bring your own 12-9 p.m
Saturday
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
WINTER FEST- ICE ADVENTURES: Includes the Ice Carving Competition starting Saturday at 9 a.m. throughout downtown, Ice Cube Hunt at starting at 4 p.m. at Depot Park.
WINTER SKATE AT THE PARK:12 p.m — 9 p.m, Depot Park, 198 4th St. Ran by a non-profit group.
FIRST RESPONDER-CHARITY TUG: 10 a.m., Depot Park 198 4th St
STARLIGHT CHRISTMAS PARADE: 5 p.m, Downtown Rawlins. Sponsored by the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce.
WATCH FOR THE GRINCH: 2 p.m-4 p.m, Bomgaars Supply, 502 N Higley Blvd
Sunday
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m, Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE)
A FANTASTIC SLEIGH RIDE: 4 p.m-5:30 p.m, Rawlins High School of Fine Arts – There will also be a donation bake following the show.
SARATOGA COMMUNITY CHOIR: 4-5 p.m, Platte Valley Community Center-210 W Elm St, Saratoga
Monday
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m. 1616 Harshman St., Rawlins Family Rec Center, (Classes included with membership or Daily fee $6.00)
STRETCH & TONE: 9: a.m.- 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman (Classes included with Membership or Daily fee $6.00)
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30-4:30 p.m ., Baggs Library 102 2nd St. (Free)
ASK ME ANYTHING: 4:00 pm – 5:00 p.m., Rawlins Library- 215 W Buffalo St (Free)
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 6:00 p.m, Kraft Hall 501 W Pine St
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7:00 pm, Memory Lanes
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m, St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE)
Tuesday
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m, Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
LEGO CLUB: 5:30 p.m, Carbon County Library
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
WEEKLY LIVE PAINTING: 6:00 p.m, The art Street Project. 517 W Cedar ST ($15)
LINE DANCING: Tuesday @ 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m, Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership)
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: 12 p.m., Econo Lodge (membership required or guest).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE)
