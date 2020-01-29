JAN. 29
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 a.m. at the Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STORY TIME: 11 a.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W. Buffalo St., Rawlins (FREE).
AA MEETING: 5 p.m., Harvestime Ministries, 9th and Walnut (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W. Pine St., Rawlins (FREE)
JAN. 30
AUSTRALIA WILDLIFE FUNDRAISER FOR WIRES: 6 p.m., The Art Street Project, 517 W. Cedar St., Rawlins ($25)
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St., Rawlins.(FREE)
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W. Pine St., Rawlins(FREE)
LEARN HOW TO MAKE: APPLE PIE FILLING: 6:30 p.m., Carbon County Fair. (FREE)
JAN. 31
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily fee or membership).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W. Pine St., Rawlins (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School.(FREE)
TRENTON’S TALENT SHOW: 9 p.m., Whistle Pig Saloon, Saratoga.,(FREE)
FEB. 1
PASTA MAKING CLASS: 2:30 p.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm St, Saratoga.(FREE)
FEB. 2
WHISKEY GAP SUPER BOWL PARTY: 4.00 p.m., 1807 E Cedar St, Rawlins(FREE).
FREE TACO SUPER BOWL PARTY: 4:30 p.m., Saratoga Hot Springs, Saratoga (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, (FREE)
FEB. 3
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6)
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily fee or membership)
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Baggs Library (FREE)
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W. Pine., Rawlins (FREE)
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7 p.m. at Memory Lanes.
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W. Pine St. (FREE)
ASK ME ANYTHING: TEEN LIBRARIAN DESK HOUR: 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W. Buffalo., Rawlins (FREE)
FEB. 4
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership)
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: 12 p.m., Econo Lodge (membership required or guest).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE)
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE):
LEGO CLUB: 5:30 p.m., Carbon County Library, 215 W. Buffalo., Rawlins (FREE)
DOGIES VS. RAWLINS: 3:00 p.m., Rawlins High School.(FREE)
