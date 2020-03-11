March 11
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 am. at the Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STORY TIME: 11 am., Rawlins Library, 215 W. Buffalo St., Rawlins (FREE).
AA MEETING: 5 pm., Harvestime Ministries, 9th and Walnut (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 pm., Kraft Hall, 508 W. Pine St., Rawlins (FREE)
RAWLINS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD MEETING: 12 pm. — 1 pm. Rawlins Chamber of Commerce (FREE)
TABLETOP FLOOD EXERCISE: 9 am, Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Saratoga
March 12
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 am.-9:30 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 pm.-8:30 pm., Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St., Rawlins.(FREE)
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 pm.-9 pm., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W. Pine St., Rawlins(FREE)
PLATTE VALLEY MULE DEER INITIATIVE MEETING: 5:30 pm, Platte Valley Community Center, 210 E Elm, Saratoga
ROCK ART WITH ASPEN — RAWLINS LIBRARY: 5:30 pm, Carbon County Library System, Rawlins
MARK JONES AND MARY JO GREENWOOD: 7 pm, Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, Saratoga
March 13
STRETCH & TONE: 9 am. – 10 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily fee or membership).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 pm., Kraft Hall, 508 W. Pine St., Rawlins (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 pm., Saint Joseph’s School.(FREE)
JR RIFLE LEAGUE AT THE REC CENTER INDOOR SHOOTING RANGE: 3 pm. — 4 pm. or 4 pm. — 5 pm. Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. ($17)
FRIDAY THE 13TH NIGHT TOUR: 8 pm, Wyoming Frontier Prison, 500 W Walnut, Rawlins ($12 per person)
March 14
ST. “PRACTICE” DAY!: 11:30 am, Beartrap Cafe and Bar 2020, 120 Riverside ave, Riverside
March 15
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 pm., Saint Joseph’s School, (FREE)
CHILDBIRTH PREPARATION CLASS: 9 am, Carbon County Public Health, 215 W Buffalo Room 136 (FREE)
March 16
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6)
STRETCH & TONE: 9 am. – 10 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily fee or membership)
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30 pm.-4:30 pm., Baggs Library (FREE)
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 pm., Kraft Hall, 508 W. Pine., Rawlins (FREE)
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7 pm. at Memory Lanes.
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 pm. – 9 pm., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W. Pine St. (FREE)
ASK ME ANYTHING: TEEN LIBRARIAN DESK HOUR: 4 pm. — 5 pm., Rawlins Library, 215 W. Buffalo., Rawlins (FREE)
March 17
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 am. – 9:30 am., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership)
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: 12 pm.-1 pm., Econo Lodge (membership required or guest).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 pm.-8:30 pm. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE)
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 pm., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE)
BOOK FOLDING: 5:30 pm Carbon County Library System, Rawlins (FREE)
