NOV. 27
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 a.m. at the Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STORY TIME: 11 a.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo Street (FREE).
AA MEETING: 5 p.m., Harvestime Ministries, 9th and Walnut (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE)
NOV. 28
FREE YOGA: 5:30 p.m., Carbon County Library System, 215 W. Buffalo St., Rawlins (FREE)
WINTER GOLF: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, 2808 E. Rochelle Drive, Rawlins (PRICES MAY VARY)
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE)
Nov. 29
GIFT WRAPPING BLACK FRIDAY: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Art Street Project, 517 W. Cedar St., Rawlins ($2 per package)
TRENTON’S TALENT TOURNAMENT: 9 p.m.-midnight, Whistle Pig Saloon/Beaver Liquor, 2000 S. Hwy. 130, Saratoga (FREE)
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
Nov. 30
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., DDA/Main Street, 116 4th St., Rawlins (FREE)
Dec. 1
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
Dec. 2
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6)
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership)
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Baggs Library (FREE)
ASK ME ANYTHING: TEEN LIBRARIAN DESK HOURS: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo St. (FREE)
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE)
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7 p.m. at Memory Lanes
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE)
Dec. 3
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership)
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: 12 p.m. at the Econo Lodge (membership required or guest).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE)
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE)
