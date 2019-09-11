September 11
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 a.m. at the Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STORY TIME: 11 a.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo Street (FREE).
RAWLINS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD MEETING: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Rawlins Chamber of Commerce, 519 W Cedar St. (FREE)
AA MEETING: 5 p.m., Harvestime Ministries, 9th and Walnut (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
CELTICA PIPES ROCK: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Rawlins High School Fine Arts Auditorium (FREE).
September 12
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE).
September 13
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership).
WALL TO WALL WYOMING JUDO/JUJITSU CAMP: 5:30 p.m., Platte Valley Martial Arts, 210 West Elm Street, Saratoga (Tickets can be bought at docs.google.com).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
FRIDAY THE 13TH NIGHT TOUR: 9 p.m. – 10 p.m., Wyoming Frontier Prison, 500 W Walnut St., ages 12+ only (tickets $12 per person – reservation required – call 307-324-4422).
September 14
WALL TO WALL WYOMING JUDO/JUJITSU CAMP: 10:00 a.m., Platte Valley Martial Arts, 210 West Elm Street, Saratoga (Tickets can be bought at docs.google.com).
September 15
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
September 16
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
STRETCH & TONE: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harsman St. (daily fee or membership).
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Baggs Library (FREE)
ASK ME ANYTHING: TEEN LIBRARIAN DESK HOURS: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rawlins Library, 215 W Buffalo St. (FREE).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Kraft Hall, 508 W Pine (FREE).
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7 p.m. at Memory Lanes.
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church office, 508 W Pine St. (FREE).
September 17
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or Daily fee $6).
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily rec center fee or membership).
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: 12 p.m. at the Econo Lodge (membership required or guest).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Saint Joseph’s School, Corner of Third and Spruce (FREE).
