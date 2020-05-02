CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County Visitors’ Council will celebrate the travel, tourism and hospitality industry as part of National Travel and Tourism Week, held the week of May 3 through May9, according to Thursday press release.
During NTTW the CCVC will honor the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry’s strength, selflessness and resiliency.
Although they cannot meet in person right now, “we can stay connected, unified and supportive of each other, rallying around the #SpiritOfTravel. In times of uncertainty, the spirit of travel brings joy and hope to millions. The theme for National Travel and Tourism Week this year is the ‘Spirit of Travel,’” the release states.
The Spirit of Travel is meant to spotlight the people and places that make up America’s travel industry.
“Now more than ever, it is extremely important to recognize Wyoming’s tourism industry contributions and continue to advocate its vitality to the state,” said Diane Shober, Executive Director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Communities benefit from the spirit of travel, which permeates through Wyoming’s small businesses, our iconic landmarks and all those who welcome residents and visitors alike with hospitality. Our state is resilient, I have no doubt industry will revive and come back stronger than ever.”
“In 2019, Wyoming’s travel industry supported 46,330 full and part-time jobs,” said Leslie Jefferson, Carbon County Visitors’ Council executive director. “It’s important that as a state and industry, we all come together to celebrate what travel means to our community and that the Spirit of Travel will not be broken.”
The travel, tourism and hospitality industry in Wyoming employs a diverse workforce that includes lodging facilities, guest ranches, outfitters and guides, restaurants, tourist attractions, retail businesses and gas stations. The travel industry also supports related sectors like agriculture, construction and finance.
The economic impact of Travel and Tourism in Carbon County includes:
• More than $205.9 million in travel-related spending
• $10.6 million in travel-generated taxes
• 1530 jobs are supported by travel and tourism
To learn more about Wyoming’s tourism industry, visit http://www.travelwyoming.com/industry and http://www.wyomingcarboncounty.com/
