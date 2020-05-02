CARBON COUNTY – Carbon County School District 2 graduating seniors may now apply for the $500 Youth Citizenship Award offered by the Valley Service Organization (VSO), according to a Thursday press release.
Applications may be obtained by emailing: doncarolbeach@gmail.com. If the student does not have access to email, he or she should call Carol Beach, VSO award chairman, at 307-326-8012.
Completed applications should be returned to Beach by email or according to arrangements made when the application was requested. Deadline to apply is May 15, Beach said.
Beach emphasized that the award is not a scholarship, but rather is a cash award given directly to the student in recognition of his or her community service and understanding of what it is to be a good citizen. The award is open to all graduating seniors in the School District 2, including those who are home-schooled.
“I would encourage students who have been actively involved in community and/or school service to apply,” she said. “It is not based on grade point average, but rather on service as a citizen in our communities.”
In the application students are asked to describe their school and community involvement and activities and goals after high school, plus explain their definition of citizenship and how they applied this concept during their school years. They also are asked to tell how they plan to exemplify citizenship as an adult. A letter of reference must accompany the application. The letter is more fully explained in the application.
There are no strings attached to how the award is spent, Beach said. For more information contact Beach by telephone or email.
