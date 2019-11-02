RAWLINS – The U.S. Census Bureau is set to host a job recruiting event on Tuesday at the Rawlins Workforce Center, located at 1703 Edinburgh St.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
According to Jennifer Hillman, a Census media specialist, the U.S. Census is currently hiring thousands of people across the country. The pay in Rawlins and Carbon County is $14.50 per hour for Census takers, enumerator positions. Census takers also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and incidental expenses, when applicable, Hillman wrote in a recent email to the Rawlins Times.
“These Census taker positions are a great opportunity for students, retirees, and part-time or seasonal workers to earn some extra income while helping their community ensure they are fully counted and represented accuratelym,” Hillmann states in the email. “We’re also looking for people who are bilingual in English and another language spoken within their communities to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and counted.
“As I am sure you are aware, the results of the 2020 Census will help determine how $675 billion in federal funds and grants are allocated for schools, hospitals, roads, senior centers, veteran’s affairs services and more — so getting an accurate count in every Wyoming community is extremely important!”
