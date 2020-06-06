RAWLINS – The City of Rawlins is recently announced the creation of their new Community Relations department, which is focused on creating a stronger community engagement program and enhancing our response to public concerns, according to an online post.
“We would like to introduce Mira Miller, the Community Relations Coordinator, who started with the City this week. We are excited to have this new resource to strengthen our communication with the community,” said Dustin Zeibold, interim city manager. “Watch our website and Facebook page for more information on new and improved ways to communicate with the City.”
Along with Miller, Stephanie Paulsen was also hired on to the new department.
City Hall can be reached by calling 307-328-4500. Mira’s extension is 1022.
