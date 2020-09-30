RAWLINS — The Carbon County Coroner's Office will host an open house from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday at their location 322 Fourth St. in Rawlins.
Coroner Paul Zamora and his staff will showcase their 5,000 square foot facility along with their mobile capabilities.
Light refreshments will be served.
Guests are asked to park in the Jeffrey Center parking lot adjacent to the office.
