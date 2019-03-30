Correction
In the article titled, “Let’s play some cards” published on March 27, two quotes were misattributed. Nancy Dimick, not Jane Clegg, said, “If I don’t show up (to a meal), they start calling me.” Jane Clegg, not Nancy Dimick, said, “When I lost my husband, I don’t know what I would have done without this senior center.”
Finally, Eileen Hansen was misidentified as Eileen Hansel.
Clarification
There was a typo implying director Lisa Engstrom wants the suggested donation to be a barrier for seniors in need, the opposite is true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.