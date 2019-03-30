Correction

In the article titled, “Let’s play some cards” published on March 27, two quotes were misattributed. Nancy Dimick, not Jane Clegg, said, “If I don’t show up (to a meal), they start calling me.” Jane Clegg, not Nancy Dimick, said, “When I lost my husband, I don’t know what I would have done without this senior center.”

Finally, Eileen Hansen was misidentified as Eileen Hansel.

Clarification

There was a typo implying director Lisa Engstrom wants the suggested donation to be a barrier for seniors in need, the opposite is true.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.