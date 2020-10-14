RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department’s Victim Assistance Program will host Purple Light Nights throughout October to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in cooperation with COVE.
There is also other programs which will take place for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, including COVE’s paint a purple pumpkin competitions weekly and a wear purple day to raise awareness on #PurpleThursday on Oct. 22, also sponsored by Rawlins Police Department and COVE.
For more information, contact Mira Miller, community relations coordinator at
307-328-4500 ext. 1022 or at www.rawlinswy.org.
