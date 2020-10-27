RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department Victims Assistance Program will offer free cab rides on Halloween night in Rawlins and Sinclair.
To receive a ride call Carbon County Cab at 307-324-9442.
The Victims Assistance Program will offer the rides through their DUI Impact Panel Funds.
For more information call 307-328-4530.
