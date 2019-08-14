RAWLINS – International Student Exchange Programs student, Lucia, from the Spain, is seeking a host family in the Rawlins and surrounding areas, according to a recent ASSE press release.
Lucia has met all of the academic and character qualifications necessary to be accepted as an exchange student by ASSE. Lucia has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to come to the USA this school year.
Lucia enjoys singing, playing the piano, listening to music, reading, watching movies, camping and walking.
Here is a little note to her future host family:
“Thanks to the family who will be hosting me for the next year, I will always be grateful” writes Lucia, a scholarship winner from Spain.
Her family has a dog named Noa, although Lucia’s favorite pet is cats. Lucia says she respects all animals and she takes care of Noa, walking and feeding him every day. Being the oldest child in the home, Lucia not only cares for the family dog, but she also helps out with her younger siblings, especially her younger sister.
Lucia likes to watch movies with her younger sister, such as Toy Story, Moana & Cinderella, Lucia loves her sisters reaction when she watches these movies, it brings Lucia joy to see it. Family is very important to Lucia. Lucia, loves to read, listen to music and spend time with her family.
ASSE, a highly respected, non-profit, public-benefit organization, is dedicated to fostering cultural enrichment and intercultural understanding through youth exchange programs. ASSE provides students from Europe, Asia and the Americas the opportunity to spend an exchange experience in the U.S.A.
If you are interested in volunteering your time as a representative or host family—or both, please contact us, call (800) 733-2773, go online at www.ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com
