SARATOGA – A public meeting on the Platte Valley Mule Deer Initiative, an ongoing deer herd management plan, will be held on March 12, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced on Friday.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga, 210 W. Elm St.
According to press release, meeting participants will hear updates on the herd population, migration corridors, and data retrieved from GPS-collared mule deer. There will also be updates on current and proposed habitat projects and the U.S. Forest Service’s LaVA analysis, and chronic wasting disease.
In July 2011, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) implemented the Platte Valley Mule Deer Initiative (PVMDI), to increase public involvement in the management direction of the Platte Valley mule deer herd.
From August 2011 through February 2012, WGFD conducted a series of workshops in Saratoga, Rawlins, Laramie, and Cheyenne to develop a plan to guide mule deer management in the Platte Valley.
Management issues identified during this process include: Population Management, Habitat, Predator Management, Access, Disturbance, and Outreach, Partnerships, and Response.The plan can be viewed online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Statewide-Mule-Deer-Initiatives/Mule-Deer-Public-Working-Groups/Platte-Valley-Mule-Deer-Initiative
