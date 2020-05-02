RAWLINS – The Alliance for Historic Wyoming (AHW) is has announced Historic Preservation Month 2020 sponsored by Wyoming Main Street and Wattle & Daub Contractors, according to a Thursday press release.
The AHW, Wyoming Main Street, and Wattle & Daub have partnered with historic preservation commissions, local Main Streets, and businesses across the state to celebrate the role of historic preservation in local economic development. Because of COVID-19, they are taking the celebration digital. They will be offering virtual tours of historic downtowns, walkthroughs of historic buildings, online histories of Wyoming communities, scavenger hunts, and ideas for supporting local businesses across the state.
On May 26, Rawlins Downtown Development Authority and Main Street will go live and take people on a virtual tour of historic downtown Rawlins. Pam Thayer, executive director, will share the history of the buildings and the businesses that make downtown Rawlins a special place, the release states.
To find out more about Historic Preservation Month and the recognized businesses and events highlighted in the month of May, check out the AHW’s Facebook page and website www.historicwyoming.org
