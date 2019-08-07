I am Dr. Stephanie Chiu and I work as a hospitalist and an outpatient clinic physician at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
What is a hospitalist?
A hospitalist is a physician who evaluates and treats patients in the hospital setting. For instance, if you are diagnosed with pneumonia in the emergency department/emergency room and require hospitalization, I would be one of the physicians that would take care of you while you are admitted to our hospital. I work for Rural Physician Group, and I rotate with other hospitalists so that someone is always on-call for emergencies as well as daily evaluation of all of our patients.
What is the difference between seeing a patient in the hospital, outpatient clinic, rehabilitation, and nursing home setting?
I have worked or currently work as a physician in all of these clinical care settings.
Patients are treated in clinic for routine follow up visits or acute visits if they are sick. When I see a patient in the clinic, I am able to manage their long-term medications for chronic illnesses like gout, or manage their health maintenance plans which include vaccinations and cancer screenings. I also evaluate patients if they are ill with an acute illness like a cold or pneumonia. Occasionally, I need to transfer a patient to the hospital if they need an urgent work-up that I am not able to complete in the clinic or need closer monitoring than we are able to perform in the clinic. Outpatient clinics are very important because they greatly complement the services offered by hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. Outpatient clinics do not compete against nursing homes, but instead can provide care that is not provided by nursing homes instead of requiring costlier treatment of nursing home patients in the emergency room. In addition, good follow up with outpatient clinic providers decrease unnecessary hospitalizations and can ensure that patients can have good follow up after discharge from a hospital or nursing home.
I treat patients in the hospital setting if they require longer hospital care than can be provided in the emergency room. I evaluate and make a treatment plan when I first see a patient and then daily after that. I also will evaluate patients more frequently if needed in urgent clinical cases.
Sometimes a patient is ready to be discharged from the hospital but not quite ready to go back home. Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and most nursing homes will provide rehabilitation services that allow the patient to focus on getting physically stronger prior to returning home. This service is extremely valuable as it can decrease the frequency of life-threatening bone fractures and bleeding events through decreasing at-home falls.
If a patient requires long-term care that cannot be achieved at home, the patient will then need to make arrangements to go to a nursing home. In this case, the move is often permanent and based on the patient’s increased medical and physical needs.
