RAWLINS – Starting Nov. 4, the Rawlins Library located on 215 W. Buffalo St. will have new open hours.
They are the following:
• Sunday, Monday, closed
• Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
