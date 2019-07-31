Meet your neighbor, Ashton Beals – a Saratoga resident for the past five months. Ashton moved to Saratoga to work at Brush Creek Ranch. After, she began working at Valley Foods in Saratoga. She now works as a general assignment reporter for Rawlins Times. “I kind of went from the Ranch to the grocery, and from the grocery to here,” she said. Of Carbon County, Ashton said, “I love it. It’s so beautiful, so peaceful, so serine.” Ashton’s favorite part of the county is Medicine Bow. She looks forward to growing her career here and just enjoying the area. Say hi to Ashton next time you see her around town.
