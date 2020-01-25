Memorial services for Mike Wilder are to take place on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Rawlins High School Fine Arts Auditorium
Reception to follow at Michael’s Steakhouse at 2 p.m.
Donations for the family can be made to the Rawlins Bank of Commerce, 221 3rd St., P.O. Box 50, Rawlins, WY 82301. The account is in the name of Belinda Irick.
All emergency service organizations are welcome to attend the Procession with an estimated start time of 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial services. Please RSVP to Mike Bournazian at bournazianm@sweet.wy.us
The emergency vehicle procession route is presented below. Please take note there will be a large volume of emergency vehicles during this time. Public is advised there will be a brief delay in traffic at this time. Please pull over and wait for the procession to pass in honor of Mike Wilder.
