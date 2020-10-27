RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department will sponsor Neighborhood Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Times and locations include:
— 5:30-6 p.m.: Bolton Park
— 6:30-7 p.m.: Washington Park
— 7:30-8 p.m.: Rob Roy
Trick or Treat and take pictures with costumed police officers at the special response vehicle in neighborhood parks.
