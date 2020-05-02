On April 28, The Wyoming State Health Officer issued continuations of the three statewide orders through May 15. The new orders include provisions for Countywide Variance Orders as well as specific exceptions to the current orders. These provisions recognize the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the fact that conditions can vary greatly by county.
Summary of Changes to Statewide Orders. The current statewide public health orders have been modified as follows:
• Order #1 continued. The statewide public health order closing/restricting bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums, childcare facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools has been continued through May 15, 2020, with the following exceptions:
– Gymnasiums may open in a limited capacity, subject to the provisions outlined in the Order.
– Up to five customers at a time may enter a restaurant to pick up food and drink orders, with appropriate social distancing.
– Childcare centers or home daycares may re-open or continue to operate, with certain restrictions and precautions.
• Order #2 continued. The statewide public health order forbidding gatherings of ten (10) people or more has been continued through May 15, 2020.
• Order #3 continued. The Statewide public health order for the temporary closure of nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, tattoo, body art and piercing shops, and cosmetology, electrology, and esthetic services has been continued through May 15th, but with new parameters to allow for limited re-openings.
– Nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, cosmetology, electrology, and esthetic services, massage therapy services, tattoo, body art, and piercing shops may open in a limited capacity, subject to the provisions outlined in the order.
• All three orders will remain in effect through May 15, 2020. A Countywide Variance Order that is less restrictive or more restrictive than the Statewide Orders may be requested by the County Health Officer and approved by the State Health Officer. County Health Officers may also request exceptions to specific provisions contained within the three statewide orders.
• Carbon County Health Officer has submitted a Countywide Variance Order that will allow restaurants in Carbon County to serve patrons with outside seating. Guidelines regarding this order will be released once it is approved by the State Health Officer.
Specific exception requests for individual businesses and specific activities that are restricted by the statewide orders may also be requested. The process is detailed below:
• Businesses, schools, or others requesting exceptions shall submit to the County Health Officer a written application for operating while protecting the public health.
• If the County Health Officer believes the plan is sufficient to protect public health, the plan will then be submitted to the State Health Officer for consideration.
• If approved in writing by the State Health Officer, counties shall document the approved exception by writing an “exception approval letter” signed by the County Health Officer.
• Application for Exceptions can be found here: https://forms.gle/ihra1uXwewEmj5my5
Recommendations from Carbon County Health Officer- In conjunction with Governor Gordon’s plan to transition Wyoming to a new phase of the COVID-19 response, the Carbon County Health Officer has issued recommendations giving guidance to local businesses and residents of Carbon County.
• Minimize the chance of exposure. The most common way to catch the virus that causes COVID-19 is from close contact with other people. Avoiding gatherings of people and practicing social distancing can help reduce the chances of exposure to the virus. Make sure to comply with all public health orders currently in place regarding public gatherings of 10 or more people.
• Local businesses should consider having the public call in for everything possible. Utilize drop boxes, phone, email, fax, and any other options whenever possible.
• Require all employees who are ill with typical symptoms to remain home and not come to work. Typical symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, muscle and joint aches.
• Protect high-risk populations. Certain groups of people have a higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19. To keep our families and communities safe and healthy, it is important to take steps to protect older adults, people with underlying health conditions, people facing homelessness, incarcerated or detained people, and people who work in healthcare or other critical infrastructure jobs.
• Recommend the use of hand sanitizer upon entering facilities. Touch-less hand sanitizer stations should be used if available.
• Use barriers when possible. In areas of possible close contact, such as services desks, install a barrier such as plexiglass between staff and customers.
• Practice routine cleaning (hourly if possible) of frequently touched surfaces.
• Recommend businesses have signage available about COVID-19. Include what your business is doing to help protect the community.
• We encourage businesses to operate by appointment, screening individuals before they enter. Do not allow anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 to enter.
• Local businesses should have a protection plan detailing the use of face covering for employees.
• Local businesses should also require customers to wear face coverings.
• Recommend residents of carbon county should wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
As this situation and the behavior of this viral pandemic are rapidly evolving, the Carbon County Health Officer encourages community members to stay up to date by review guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Wyoming Department of Health. Please contact Carbon County Public Health at 307-328-2607 or phnrawlins@wyo.gov with any questions.
