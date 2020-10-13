RAWLINS — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child — to make sure millions of children experience joy of the holiday. Samaritan’s Purse is committed to its mission of reaching millions of children across the globe with hope.
The Samaritan’s Purse project has collected and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then, bring them to one of more than 4,000 drop-off Locations during National Collection Week Nov. 16-23. Drop-off locations will be listed starting in early November at www.samaritanspurse.org and can be searched by city or ZIP code.
Even if churches and groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home.
The organization also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift. Through this online tool, churches and groups can also set up a goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal. Whether your goal is 50 shoeboxes or 5,000, anyone can create a goal page and work together with church members, friends and family to provide gifts to children.
Those interested in more information on Operation Christmas Child COVID-19 protocols, can visit important COVID-19 updates for the latest information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
