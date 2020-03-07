WAMSUTTER – Following Sunday’s massive vehicle pileup on Interstate 80, a motorist’s pet dog has gone missing.
According to Colorado resident Cindy Collins, a gray and white pit bull named “Cleo” went missing at milepost 186 on Sunday afternoon. She is spayed and still healing, Collins stated in an email sent to the Rawlins Times on Thursday.
Cleo was wearing a leopard collar.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dog, please contact Kimberley Masunas, the wife of Cleo’s owner, Mike Masunas. The number is 231-233-4364.
Cleo is said to be afraid and skittish.
Animal shelters in Carbon and Sweetwater counties have also been contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.