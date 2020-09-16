RAWLINS – The Carbon County Library System and partners just received a $1,000 Instagrant from the LOR Foundation so they can help ensure a Complete Count! People can be entered to win $500 CASH just by completing their U.S. Census during regular Carbon County Library hours!
Visit any of eight local libraries during their regular hours until Sept. 30 and complete the census to be entered to win. Visit carbonlibraries.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.