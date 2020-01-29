Here is the Rawlins High School honor roll from semester one. The list notes, from left, name, grade and GPA.
4.0 or higher
Caleb Anderson,9,4
Allison Barajas Pantoja,9,4
Abygail Cheesbrough,9,4
Zachary Funk,9,4
Calixa Helphingstine,9,4
Brooklyn Larson,9,4
Zaysha Lascano,9,4
Morgan Lonn,9,4
Juan Mascorro Mejia,9,4
Hailey Metevier,9,4
Eva Nitschke,9,4
Vincent Sanchez,9,4
Spencer Searle,9,4
Ryann Smith,9,4
Berkeley Snyder,9,4
Bailey Steele,9,4
Aylee Terminello,9,4
Madison Turney,9,4
Danna Williams,9,4
Elaina Williams,9,4
Ella Kassandra Eco,10,4
Jessie Jerome,10,4
Lorenzo Johanson,10,4
Elijah Longog,10,4
Emilee Mikesell,10,4
Garrett Parker,10,4
Abbey Pixler,10,4
Cheyanne Royster,10,4
Carlee Scheel,10,4
Henry Smith,10,4
Katelynn Thomas,10,4
Carolina Zaragoza,10,4
Ryan Searle,10,4.143
Alyssa Arnold,11,4
Hannah Baldwin,11,4
McKenzie Earl,11,4
Ryan Flack,11,4
Madelynn Kulmus,11,4
Lillian Laird,11,4
Brittney Rodriguez,11,4
Hailee Rose,11,4
Kindra Shoup,11,4
Aliya Edwards,11,4.125
Maddison Wright,11,4.25
Katelyn France,11,4.286
Mylee Tanner,11,4.286
Darby Thayer,11,4.286
Sydney Thorvaldson,11,4.286
Taylor Torstenbo,11,4.286
Austyn Tuttle,11,4.333
Breeallyn Castillo,12,4
Laura Friend,12,4
Jhett James,12,4
Joshua Michael Laird,12,4
Dalynn Shellenberger,12,4
Alexandra Eve Trevizo,12,4
Damien Kroese Olivas,12,4.107
Jordan Jerome,12,4.143
Madison Greenberg,12,4.167
Jordan Kelley,12,4.2
Mackenzie Prouty,12,4.2
Joseph Fox,12,4.333
Sierra Skinner,12,4.333
Anneka Woolner,12,4.4
Crystal Torres,12,4.571
3.0 or higher
Jose Granados Leon, 9,3.333
Ethan Frakes, 9,3.429
Connor Holcomb, 9,3.429
James Laird, 9,3.429
Diego Macias-Olave, 9,3.429
Elizabeth Martinez, 9,3.429
Weston Mathill, 9,3.429
Anjilia Pereda, 9,3.429
Sydney Rose, 9,3.429
Joshua Smith, 9,3.429
Christopher Spicer, 9,3.429
Reggilee Conley-Hellman, 9,3.571
Cody Hinman, 9,3.571
Laryssa Rodriguez Suazo, 9,3.667
Mya Archuleta, 9,3.714
Kadence Chavez, 9,3.714,
Britney Larson, 9,3.714
Naylea Madera, 9,3.714
Timothy Pabst, 9,3.714
Lauren Schweisberger, 9,3.714
Sarah Stipe, 9,3.714
Aspen Trevathan, 9,3.714
JamesPatrick Fisher, 9,3.833
Buena Clark, 9,3.857
Erick Duran, 9,3.857
Siena Harrison, 9,3.857
Ashley Hernandez, 9,3.857
Devon Martinez, 9,3.857
Harris Tanner, 9,3.857
Eric Wolfe, 10,3.333
Margaret Boyd, 10,3.429
Bradley Coleman, 10,3.429
Haley Doty, 10,3.429
Jarron Mascarenas, 10,3.429
Brianna Seilaff, 10,3.429
Joanna Zabala, 10,3.429
Tania Beltran, 10,3.5
Adamary Candelaria, 10,3.571
Jordan Jeffress, 10,3.571
Camden Sulzen, 10,3.571
Alexis Townsend, 10,3.571
Jenny Albrandt, 10,3.714
Luis Cardenas, 10,3.714
Carlos Lucero Bustos, 10,3.714
Thomas Chizek, 10,3.857
Rebekah Hinman, 11,3.357
Allegra Cardenas, 11,3.429
Dalton Coleman, 11,3.429
Kaydon Koontz, 11,3.429
Leslie Banda, 11,3.571
Maia Bauer, 11,3.571
Truly Garcia, 11,3.571
Kaitlyn Hazen, 11,3.571
Nashay Lucero, 11,3.571
Austin Martinez, 11,3.571
Kennedi Morgan, 11,3.571
Nathan Schweisberger, 11,3.571
Savannah Townsend, 11,3.571
Jackaline Garcia, 11,3.6
Brooke Palmer, 11,3.625
Blane Mathill, 11,3.714
Monica Garcia, 11,3.8
Taylor Morgan, 11,3.821
Katelyn Frakes, 11,3.833
Kyle Boudreau, 11,3.857
Maddison Clark, 11,3.857
Eian Kenneth Eco, 11,3.857
Lizbeth Garcia, 11,3.857
Gage Shultz-Dunn, 11,3.857
Arumy Perez, 11,3.964
Jeremy Waller, 11,3.964
Alfonso Perea, 12,3.333
Angel Villarreal, 12,3.357
Quentin Romero, 12,3.393
Bailee Thompson, 12,3.4
Savannah Eidenschink, 12,3.429
Emily Anna Porter, 12,3.429
Kyson Robinson Coltranel, 12,3.429
Samantha Welsh, 12,3.429
Toran Flores, 12,3.458
Micheal Blair, 12,3.5
Daimeon Culp, 12,3.5
Bridgette Garcia, 12,3.5
Galilea Gonzalez, 12,3.5
Kyle Monson, 12,3.5
Breoghan Reynolds, 12,3.5
Dafne Sanchez Torres, 12,3.5
Josiah Smith, 12,3.5
Connor Mendez, 12,3.536
Jessica Bixler, 12,3.571
Brandon Dilworth, 12,3.571
Indica Gallo, 12,3.571
Carolina Lager, 12,3.571
Carla Lucero Bustos, 12,3.571
Cody Newbrough, 12,3.571
Austin Caleb Tomacelli, 12,3.571
Sebastian Maes, 12,3.667
Krystal Smith, 12,3.667
Kie Foster, 12,3.679
Tanner Woolley, 12,3.714
Kenneth Raymond, 12,3.786
Getty Marburger, 12,3.821
Jordan Sheetsl, 12,3.821
Victor Fonseca-Morales, 12,3.857
Guadalupe Tena, 12,3.857
Andres DeSantiago-Plascenci, 12,3.964,
