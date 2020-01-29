509628062
Here is the Rawlins High School honor roll from semester one. The list notes, from left, name, grade and GPA.

4.0 or higher

Caleb Anderson,9,4

Allison Barajas Pantoja,9,4

Abygail Cheesbrough,9,4

Zachary Funk,9,4

Calixa Helphingstine,9,4

Brooklyn Larson,9,4

Zaysha Lascano,9,4

Morgan Lonn,9,4

Juan Mascorro Mejia,9,4

Hailey Metevier,9,4

Eva Nitschke,9,4

Vincent Sanchez,9,4

Spencer Searle,9,4

Ryann Smith,9,4

Berkeley Snyder,9,4

Bailey Steele,9,4

Aylee Terminello,9,4

Madison Turney,9,4

Danna Williams,9,4

Elaina Williams,9,4

Ella Kassandra Eco,10,4

Jessie Jerome,10,4

Lorenzo Johanson,10,4

Elijah Longog,10,4

Emilee Mikesell,10,4

Garrett Parker,10,4

Abbey Pixler,10,4

Cheyanne Royster,10,4

Carlee Scheel,10,4

Henry Smith,10,4

Katelynn Thomas,10,4

Carolina Zaragoza,10,4

Ryan Searle,10,4.143

Alyssa Arnold,11,4

Hannah Baldwin,11,4

McKenzie Earl,11,4

Ryan Flack,11,4

Madelynn Kulmus,11,4

Lillian Laird,11,4

Brittney Rodriguez,11,4

Hailee Rose,11,4

Kindra Shoup,11,4

Aliya Edwards,11,4.125

Maddison Wright,11,4.25

Katelyn France,11,4.286

Mylee Tanner,11,4.286

Darby Thayer,11,4.286

Sydney Thorvaldson,11,4.286

Taylor Torstenbo,11,4.286

Austyn Tuttle,11,4.333

Breeallyn Castillo,12,4

Laura Friend,12,4

Jhett James,12,4

Joshua Michael Laird,12,4

Dalynn Shellenberger,12,4

Alexandra Eve Trevizo,12,4

Damien Kroese Olivas,12,4.107

Jordan Jerome,12,4.143

Madison Greenberg,12,4.167

Jordan Kelley,12,4.2

Mackenzie Prouty,12,4.2

Joseph Fox,12,4.333

Sierra Skinner,12,4.333

Anneka Woolner,12,4.4

Crystal Torres,12,4.571

3.0 or higher

Jose Granados Leon, 9,3.333

Ethan Frakes, 9,3.429

Connor Holcomb, 9,3.429

James Laird, 9,3.429

Diego Macias-Olave, 9,3.429

Elizabeth Martinez, 9,3.429

Weston Mathill, 9,3.429

Anjilia Pereda, 9,3.429

Sydney Rose, 9,3.429

Joshua Smith, 9,3.429

Christopher Spicer, 9,3.429

Reggilee Conley-Hellman, 9,3.571

Cody Hinman, 9,3.571

Laryssa Rodriguez Suazo, 9,3.667

Mya Archuleta, 9,3.714

Kadence Chavez, 9,3.714,

Britney Larson, 9,3.714

Naylea Madera, 9,3.714

Timothy Pabst, 9,3.714

Lauren Schweisberger, 9,3.714

Sarah Stipe, 9,3.714

Aspen Trevathan, 9,3.714

JamesPatrick Fisher, 9,3.833

Buena Clark, 9,3.857

Erick Duran, 9,3.857

Siena Harrison, 9,3.857

Ashley Hernandez, 9,3.857

Devon Martinez, 9,3.857

Harris Tanner, 9,3.857

Eric Wolfe, 10,3.333

Margaret Boyd, 10,3.429

Bradley Coleman, 10,3.429

Haley Doty, 10,3.429

Jarron Mascarenas, 10,3.429

Brianna Seilaff, 10,3.429

Joanna Zabala, 10,3.429

Tania Beltran, 10,3.5

Adamary Candelaria, 10,3.571

Jordan Jeffress, 10,3.571

Camden Sulzen, 10,3.571

Alexis Townsend, 10,3.571

Jenny Albrandt, 10,3.714

Luis Cardenas, 10,3.714

Carlos Lucero Bustos, 10,3.714

Thomas Chizek, 10,3.857

Rebekah Hinman, 11,3.357

Allegra Cardenas, 11,3.429

Dalton Coleman, 11,3.429

Kaydon Koontz, 11,3.429

Leslie Banda, 11,3.571

Maia Bauer, 11,3.571

Truly Garcia, 11,3.571

Kaitlyn Hazen, 11,3.571

Nashay Lucero, 11,3.571

Austin Martinez, 11,3.571

Kennedi Morgan, 11,3.571

Nathan Schweisberger, 11,3.571

Savannah Townsend, 11,3.571

Jackaline Garcia, 11,3.6

Brooke Palmer, 11,3.625

Blane Mathill, 11,3.714

Monica Garcia, 11,3.8

Taylor Morgan, 11,3.821

Katelyn Frakes, 11,3.833

Kyle Boudreau, 11,3.857

Maddison Clark, 11,3.857

Eian Kenneth Eco, 11,3.857

Lizbeth Garcia, 11,3.857

Gage Shultz-Dunn, 11,3.857

Arumy Perez, 11,3.964

Jeremy Waller, 11,3.964

Alfonso Perea, 12,3.333

Angel Villarreal, 12,3.357

Quentin Romero, 12,3.393

Bailee Thompson, 12,3.4

Savannah Eidenschink, 12,3.429

Emily Anna Porter, 12,3.429

Kyson Robinson Coltranel, 12,3.429

Samantha Welsh, 12,3.429

Toran Flores, 12,3.458

Micheal Blair, 12,3.5

Daimeon Culp, 12,3.5

Bridgette Garcia, 12,3.5

Galilea Gonzalez, 12,3.5

Kyle Monson, 12,3.5

Breoghan Reynolds, 12,3.5

Dafne Sanchez Torres, 12,3.5

Josiah Smith, 12,3.5

Connor Mendez, 12,3.536

Jessica Bixler, 12,3.571

Brandon Dilworth, 12,3.571

Indica Gallo, 12,3.571

Carolina Lager, 12,3.571

Carla Lucero Bustos, 12,3.571

Cody Newbrough, 12,3.571

Austin Caleb Tomacelli, 12,3.571

Sebastian Maes, 12,3.667

Krystal Smith, 12,3.667

Kie Foster, 12,3.679

Tanner Woolley, 12,3.714

Kenneth Raymond, 12,3.786

Getty Marburger, 12,3.821

Jordan Sheetsl, 12,3.821

Victor Fonseca-Morales, 12,3.857

Guadalupe Tena, 12,3.857

Andres DeSantiago-Plascenci, 12,3.964,

