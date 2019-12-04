RAWLINS – Shipping holiday gifts just got more convenient. The Rawlins Post Office has extended Saturday retail hours from now through Christmas.
“It’s all about customer convenience.” said Rawlins Postmaster JR McEntee. “As we count down to the holidays, we know how demanding the season can be as we rush to get everything done on time. Staying open later on the Saturdays before Christmas will help our customers’ check holiday mailing off their to-do list.”
Rawlins Post Office hours on Saturday are extended from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages and nearly 12 billion pieces of mail – for a total of nearly 13 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season.
“Customers can count on the Postal Service and our more than 620,000 dedicated employees to deliver their holiday gifts, cards and letters on-time this holiday season,” said McEntee.
The Postmaster will be in the lobby for a customer appreciation day on Tuesday, December 10th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. to answer questions and help customers with their shipping needs. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided in the lobby all day.
2019 holiday shipping deadlines
n The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
n Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®
n Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
n Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service
n Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service
n Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
n Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
n Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service
n Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Expressservice
Alaska
n Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service
n Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service
n Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service
Hawaii
n Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
n Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service
n Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office™ acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express® shipments mailed December 21 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two (2) business days.
Skip the trip and ship online
Consumers don’t even have to leave home to ship their packages, simply visit usps.com to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and even request free next-day Package Pickup. And usps.com is always open.
Use informed delivery
Informed Delivery is the Postal Service’s free daily digital preview of what’s coming to your mailbox through a daily email notification. This holiday season, manage your packages and sneak a peek at cards, magazines and catalogs headed your way — all from your mobile app, dashboard, tablet or computer. Sign up is free and easy at informeddelivery.usps.com.
Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
