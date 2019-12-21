SARATOGA – Get Hooked! at the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual Saratoga Ice Fishing Derby. Jan. 18-19 will be your opportunity to compete for the $2,000-first prize for catching the largest fish during the two-day derby.
Prove your skills at Saratoga Lake in Saratoga, Wyoming while competing for over $6,000 in guaranteed cash prizes and up to $35,000 in additional prize money. The prize money for largest fish caught is $2,000 for first place, $1000 for second and $500 for third.
Registered fishermen have more opportunities to win — catch one of only three Trophy Trout during the Derby and it could be worth $5,000 or $10,000 or $20,000! So far, fishermen have walked away with $17,500 after catching the Trophy Trout! Keep your eyes open for the many Bounty Fish – a fish with a pink tag behind the dorsal fin — the first Bounty Fish to be caught and verified during the derby and is worth $500.
Hourly cash awards of $100 will be awarded for the largest fish measured that hour. Small fry (under age 14) can enter the contest for a chance to win the grand prize of $200, as well as hourly awards of $20. Fantastic door prizes will also be given each hour.
Not having any luck with the rainbows? No worries, because you can win the Sucker Skirmish! The “biggest sucka” caught and the fisherman who caught the most suckers during the Derby can win up to $500.
Back by popular demand, a “Best Hut” contest for the most creative, eye-catching and yet still legal hut will win braggin’ rights for a year! Fishermen are encouraged to stop at the Derby Tent to share their “Best Fishing Story.” Whether it’s about the one that got away, or a close call with death, the winning story will be added to our website.
Derby hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Registration is $35 for adult anglers and $10 for small fry. Food and beverage concessions are available at the lake all weekend, too. Make your lodging arrangements as soon as possible since local motels fill up fast. Saratoga Lake campground has doubled the number of hook-ups but it is on a first-come-first-served basis.
Online registration is available again this year! Just go fill out the form at www.saratogachamber.info/fishingderby , pay by credit card, print your receipt and you’re ready to go — no need to check in at derby headquarters because your receipt number will be unique to you. You can still register in person at the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber office at 210 West Elm Street in Saratoga during office hours and on Friday night Jan. 18 until 8 p.m., or at the lake Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m. You can also register at our local retail stores in Saratoga and Riverside that sell fishing licenses. For more information, please call 307-326-8855 email info@saratogachamber.info or go to www.saratogachamber.info/fishingderby
