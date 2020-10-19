LARAMIE — Seven cases of COVID-19 have been detected in a sorority house at the University of Wyoming, prompting the university to take action to limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community.
Because of the cases among members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, all of the students in the house are being told to shelter in place. That is in addition to isolation of the infected individuals and quarantine of those with whom they’ve had close contact. Students in the house who have not been in close contact with infected individuals are allowed to go to in-person class and leave for work or religious activities.
The action, done in collaboration with Kappa Kappa Gamma leadership, was taken in accordance with UW’s COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan. These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.
As of Thursday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees stands at 148 — 103 students living off campus, 43 students living on campus and two employees living off campus. Some 72 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus -- 23 students on campus and 49 people off campus.
More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions also may call 307-766-2683 or email COVID19@uwyo.edu.
