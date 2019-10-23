SARATOGA – The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday a missing person.
According to authorities, Mark Anthony Strittmate, 44, was wearing a light camo long sleeve shirt, gray or green pants, boots and an orange hunting cap when he was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Kum & Go gas station in Saratoga.
Strittmate was heading into Medicine Bow National Forest to hunt elk.
They report states that Strittmate texted his girlfriend around 11 a.m. that day. By Sunday evening, he was reported as overdue as he did not return as planned the night before.
Strittmate’s truck was located on Forest Road 801 (Sage Creek/Rawlins South Road) near Forest Road 830 (Deep Jack Road).
Strittmate is a 5’8” white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 130 lbs.
To provide or request additional information, please contact: Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, at (307) 324-2776.
