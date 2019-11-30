From the family of Lorraine Stevenson:
We would like to thank the nurses at MHCC, especially Linda and Jamie. A very special thank you to Candie Zumbrennan for her comfort and support.
Thank you Fathers Sam Hayes and Maurice Medina of the Catholic Church for their lovely services, thank you Sara for your lovely singing voice. Thank you to the ladies of the Catholic Church who fed us all after the funeral. Thank you Deb Chaffin for all your help at the church.
Thank you to everyone who attended Lorraine’s services, especially those who had to travel.
Thank you everyone who sent cards and flowers, or brought food.
If we have missed anyone, we apologize, it was not our intention.
Sincerely,
Wayne Stevenson
Lory and Steve Kunsky
Mike Wyrick
