WYOMING – The implementation of the CARES Act Recovery program by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network provides an expansion of current services intended for Wyoming small business owners.
Two additional virtual sessions will be offered.
Session 2: Technical Aspects of a Post-COVID Workplace will; take place from noon-1p.m. on Nov. 5.
In a Post-COVID workplace, organizations need to identify how processes will be managed. Whereas before, most of the workers were in the office, going to meetings, travelling to conferences – now, some people are working from home and some may be in the office; they are conducting virtual meetings and trainings, and practicing social distancing. Having a safe, effective, and productive work environment for employees creates a need for policies and processes on the front end of their return to work.
In this discussion we will talk about:
— Managing remote and hybrid workforces
— The importance of setting expectations and managing those expectations,
— Determining new communication styles
— Taking care of your employees without the face to face interaction.
Session 3: Leadership Skills in a Post-COVID Workplace – noon-1p.m. on Dec. 3. COVID-19 has changed the workplace structure, and the leadership of an organization must grow to meet those changes. There are certain leadership traits and approaches that are required to support and manage an organization, and the new norm of remote or hybrid workers can create new challenges that leaders must address.
In this discussion we will talk about:
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network currently provides no-cost confidential technical assistance and business advice and with the implementation of this free program we will accomplish the following:
—Bring on a large and varied team of supplemental experts to provide free one on one advising in response to the effects of COVID-19, in their areas of industry expertise in addition to the assistance and advice provided by current regional advisors.
— Schedule and host free informational webinars featuring nationally known experts from all areas of the small business spectrum on topics that are relevant to COVID-19 response, recovery and fostering of resiliency.
— Offer a reimbursement-based program called the Industry Expert Program in which Wyoming business owners can identify technical assistance providers they wish to work with and receive some funding to cover that expense. The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network will work with the business owner and the technical assistance provider to determine the reimbursement payment within a funding cap predetermined by the program.
The CARES Act Recovery program is ever evolving and growing as we bring in new experts each month to join our expanding team. This team is poised and ready to assist in any way possible as businesses face unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You may find more information and links to free resources as www.WyomingSBDC.org/Covid19.
ABOUT THE WYOMING SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network offers no-cost advising and technical assistance to help Wyoming entrepreneurs think about, launch, grow, reinvent, or exit their business. In 2019 alone, the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network helped Wyoming entrepreneurs start 108 new businesses, create or save 3,402 jobs and bring a capital impact of more than $24 million to the state. The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming with state funds from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Council. Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.
Contact Maureen Johnson at mjohn125@uwyo.edu for the person who will make the arrangements.
