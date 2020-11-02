RAWLINS — Donation of toys for the Toys for Tots program will be accepted from Nov. 5 to Dec. 15 at Pizza Hut, at 506 Hingley Blvd. in Rawlins.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy, and be entered to win an 8-foot stocking filled with goodies.
Pizza Hut gift certificates can also be purchased for families in need.
To make a monetary donation, or for more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.
For more information call 307-324-7706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.