LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council will meet with the UW Board of Trustees at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The ERC’s scheduled quarterly meeting will immediately follow.
Both the joint session and the regular meeting will be offered via Zoom at https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/92125592928.
School of Energy Resources Executive Director Holly Krutka will provide an SER status update to the UW Board of Trustees during the joint session, as well as an update on work focused on rare earth elements and critical minerals. The regular Energy Resources Council meeting will follow with an School of Energy Resources finance update and School of Energy Resources division reports.
The Wyoming State Legislature established the Energy Resources Council in 2006. Made up of representatives from industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to School of Energy Resources on priorities for research and outreach.
School of Energy Resources provides undergraduate education and graduate research opportunities; conducts research on existing and emerging energy resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future. More information is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.
