LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming will not have its traditional winter commencement ceremonies in December, due to concerns about large gatherings and travel related to COVID-19.
Instead, the university is making plans for a virtual ceremony to be broadcast live at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The ceremony is scheduled to last about 45 minutes and will include all colleges and degree levels.
“As was the case during the spring, we regretfully are not able to host an in-person commencement ceremony for our winter 2020 graduates,” Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut said in a press release. “However, we are planning a very memorable virtual ceremony similar to the one we conducted in May, and we hope our new graduates, their families and friends will join us in celebrating their wonderful accomplishments.”
While details of the virtual ceremony are in planning — more information on how students and families can participate will be communicated later — there are other options for members of the December 2020 graduating class.
First, they have the ability to return for a future spring or winter commencement ceremony. In fact, this is a practice that has been in place for many years at UW.
Additionally, UW is repurposing its winter 2020 commencement budget to purchase and deliver keepsakes for graduates, their families and friends. These commencement packages each will include a mortar board, tassel and stole so that graduates can have a “tassel-turning” moment during the virtual ceremony and take photographs. Those students graduating with honors will receive appropriate cords, and graduate students will receive hoods and tams. UW will not provide graduation robes, but they can be purchased if students want them.
Students will receive more information about how to opt in to a commencement package via their UW email accounts in the coming weeks.
For more information on the virtual commencement as they become available, go to www.uwyo.edu/commencement.
