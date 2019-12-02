In our society, cooking is getting to be specialized and we are learning more about and using a larger variety of foods in our daily meals. Families, including children, are beginning to take an interest in cooking and sharing the daily tasks of meal preparation.
Rexburg’s Madison High School offers a variety of elective classes in Family and Consumer Science. This falls under the umbrella of “Career and Technical Education”. Robyn Eastin teaches a Foods and Nutrition, Culinary Arts class, and the advanced class of International Cuisine at the school.
The object of these courses will expand student learning in related career paths; safety and sanitation, kitchen procedures of food production, food preparation, knife skills, cooking methods and techniques, equipment use and care, basic kitchen math skills, plate presentation and marketing a product. These food classes at Madison each fill to capacity (24 students) each trimester.
As part of the classes, students will have the opportunity to study and test to receive a five year National ServSafe Food Handlers Certificate, to qualify them for the workplace which will in turn, give them the edge towards a job above other applicants. Mrs. Eastin and her husband own and operate SodaVine in Rexburg and SodaVine at the Lube Bay in St. Anthony and she personally understands the importance of having this certificate for employment to help them be more marketable in the industry.
Mrs. Eastin, along with her students, have developed the Bobcat Bakery at MHS where students prepare foods such as pretzels, cookies and drinks to sell to the student body during their lunch break. In addition to the Bobcat Bakery snacks, the advanced culinary students provide a lunch menu for the faculty once a week for four to five weeks.
Teaching is a passion to Mrs. Eastin. She has taught for 28 years at Madison High School and five years in Utah, along with one year in Idaho Falls. She enjoys working with the students who give her energy. She laughs with them, learns with them and loves seeing the light bulb turn on to their new found love of making and baking.
Today, we have shared recipes from students of Robyn Eastin. These recipes have been tested by the class and are some of their favorites. One of the rewards from their cooking is being able to share with others. Perhaps these recipes will be useful in planning your holiday meals this season. We thank them for sharing.
FROM RAYMONDA
Remember that one of the best gifts of the Christmas Holiday Season is something from the kitchen and cooked by you.
Frittata
(Kailani DeGraw, Emily Haux, Olivia Mumm, Alisha Smith)
6 whole large eggs
Salt and black pepper
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup grated Sharp Cheddar
2 tablespoons butter
½ medium onion, chopped
½ red pepper, chopped
½ green pepper, chopped
2 small sausage patties, cooked and diced
1 to 2 cups of Kale or Spinach, optional
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat together the eggs with salt and pepper. (Do not overbeat; just mix until the eggs mostly come together.) Stir in the grated cheese and set aside. In a large oven-proof skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add the onions, peppers and cook for several minutes, stirring frequently until they are soft. Add diced precooked sausage. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and stir to cook with the onion for a couple of minutes. Add the spinach, if desired, and stir to cook; about one minute. Make sure all the ingredients are evenly distributed across the bottom of the skillet, then pour in the egg mixture so that it evenly coats everything. Let is sit on the burner for 30-45 seconds to set the edges, then put the skillet in the oven. Watch the frittata as it cooks. Let it cook in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the eggs are set but remove it before the eggs brown very much on top. Slide the frittata out of the skillet and onto a cutting board. With a long serrated knife, slice it into wedges and serve warm with fresh fruit.
Note: Use any ingredients you want; mushrooms, leeks, different cheeses, tomatoes, zucchini or other squash. Have fun!
Pasta Carbonara
(Nash Leishman, Jonas Barzee, Mylee Martinez, Marianna Weaver)
3 to 4 eggs, room temperature
½ cup heavy cream, room temperature
1 pound fettuccini pasta, cooked
2 tablespoons butter, softened
½ pound cooked, crumbled bacon
¼ cup chopped parsley
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
In a medium size bowl, beat together eggs and cream just until blended. Stir in cheese and set aside. Cook pasta al dente, drain and place hot in a warmed large stainless bowl or return to pot. DO NOT RINSE PASTA. Toss
gently with butter until it melts; add bacon and cream egg mixture. Toss gently. Add parsley, salt and pepper, to taste.
Note: Important to bring cream to room temperature. Can leave out for about four hours. If eggs are cold, put in warm water to warm.
Eastin So Divine Salsa
(Robyn Eastin)
1-14-ounce can whole tomatoes or puree tomatoes, drained
1 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes with green chilies
½ cup yellow or sweet onion (1/2 large or 1 whole small onion)
2 garlic cloves (chop with food chopper)
1 Jalapeno (remove seeds and small dice with food chopper), optional
¼ to ½ teaspoon cumin
½ to 3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon sugar
Juice of 1/2 lime after salsa is blended
¼ to ½ bunch cilantro, rough chop (Added at the end of mixing in processor. Stir with wooden spoon to distribute.)
Add first eight ingredients. Pulse in food processor for desired consistency. Stir in the lime and cilantro after pulsing. Grab some of your favorite tortilla chips. Serve and enjoy!
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
(Preslee Wade, Mariah Lund, Megan Clark)
Yield: 2 dozen
2-1/4 cups flour
2 teaspoons ginger
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cloves
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup butter or margarine, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
¼ cup molasses
2 tablespoons sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift together flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream together butter or margarine and one cup sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and then stir in the water and molasses. Gradually stir the sifted ingredients into the molasses mixture. Shape dough into walnut-sized balls and roll them in the remaining two tablespoons of sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheet two inches apart at least and flatten slightly. Bake for eight to ten minutes;
allow to cool for five minutes on cookie sheet before removing to cool completely off the baking sheet.
French Bread
(Piper Hogue, Kora Tavares, Madison Rhoads, Adanya Peterson)
4-1/2 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons salt
2 packages or 2 tablespoons rapid rise yeast
2 cups warm water (115 degrees F.)
1 extra cup flour, set aside, if needed
1 egg white
1 tablespoon water
Cornmeal, optional
In a large bowl mix flour, sugar, salt and yeast. Stir hot water into dry mixture. Mix in enough reserved flour to make a soft dough. On a lightly floured surface, knead dough until smooth and elastic, about eight to ten minutes. Cover dough and let rest for ten minutes. Divide dough in half. Roll half of dough into a 10x15-inch rectangle. Roll dough tightly (like a jelly roll) starting from the long side and taper on the ends. Pinch ends and seam to seal. Place dough seam-side down on greased baking sheet, which has been sprinkled with cornmeal. Cover dough and let rise in warm, draft-free, place until doubled in size (about 35-40 minutes.) With a sharp knife, razor blade or kitchen shears, make four diagonal cuts on the top of each loaf. (Make cuts deep, about ¾ inch.) Combine egg white and water and brush on loaves. Bake in preheated 425 degree oven for 20-35 minutes or until done. Remove from baking sheets and cool on a wire rack.
Note: If you want to make baguettes instead of loaves, you can roll the dough into a rope to get the longer, thinner shape. Also, you can use a spray bottle to spray water on the bread during the baking to produce a crispier crust.
Chicken Pot Pie
(Allie Price, Sheldon Peterson, Kaylie Grover, Brooke Niederer)
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cubed (1 breast)
2 carrots or 1 cup small diced carrots
½ to 1 cup frozen green peas
2 ribs celery or ½ cup finely sliced celery
1 small potato or 1 cup small diced potato
1/3 cup chopped onion
Roux to a Béchamel/White Sauce
½ cup butter
½ cup flour
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon celery seed
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¾ cup milk
1-3/4 cups chicken broth
2 9-inch unbaked pie crusts (Deep dish style is best if purchased frozen)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In saucepan, combine chicken, carrots and celery. Add water to cover and boil for 15 minutes. Add peas at the end and simmer for one minute. Remove from heat. Drain and set aside. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and add flour, salt, pepper and celery seed. Cook two to three minutes to form a white roux. Slowly stir in chicken broth and milk to make a béchamel sauce. Add onions and simmer over medium heat until thick. Remove from heat and set aside. Poke holes with a fork in the bottom of the pie crust. Place the chicken mixture in the bottom. Pour hot liquid mixture over and cover with the top crust. Seal edges and cut away excess dough. Make several small slits in the top to allow steam to escape. Place completed pie on a parchment paper-lined sheet pan. Bake in preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until pie crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly. Cool for ten minutes before serving.
Apple Crumble Pie
(Bailey Thayne, Jill Gunderson)
Crust:
1 cup flour
¼ cup, plus 2 tablespoons Crisco shortening
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking powder
¼ cup ice cold water
Filling:
7 cups apples, peeled and sliced
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Crumble Top:
1 cup flour
¾ cup sugar
½ cup butter
Make dough and put into full-size pie pan. Toss apples with sugar and cinnamon and put into pie crust. Make the crumble top by mixing the flour, sugar and butter together and sprinkling on top of apples. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.
Note: To make mini pies, you can cut recipe into one half or one-fourth to make your choice of size of mini pies.
