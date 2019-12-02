One of the Culinary Arts classes at Madison High School has just finished their semester of a variety of categories dealing with foods. Here they celebrate the end of the semester with getting to consume some great food that they helped prepare. From left bottom row are Allie Price, Preslee Wade, Jill Gundersen, Piper Hogue, Kailani DeGraw, Mrs. Chole Harne (Student Teacher) and Olivia Mumm. Second row from left are Mariah Lund, Kora Tavares, Bailey Thayne, Marianna Weaver, Mylee Martinez, Kailani Grover, Adanya Petersen and Emily Haux. Third row from left are Alisia Smith, Jonas Barzee, Madison Rhoads, Megan Clark and Mrs. Eastin . Top is Nash Leishman.