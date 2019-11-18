Ski time is upon us and opens locally this week. Our skiing family is anxious to get to the slopes and our featured cook, Maria Fullmer, is preparing to make a variety of soups this season along with other foods for their lunch break.
Marie came to Rexburg to attend Ricks College. Inasmuch as her father worked for the government, her family had moved a lot. She spent from age 11 to her junior year in Germany before moving back to Kansas her senior year of high school. It was at Ricks College that she met her future husband, Josh Fullmer.
Josh was raised in the Rexburg area and served a mission to Spain for his church. Since their marriage they have lived in Spokane, Washington, Utah, Oklahoma City, and now make their home in Burton. Josh is an Ophthalmologist and is located in Rexburg.
Six children make up the Fullmer family. Nathan is presently serving a mission in Liberia, Africa, for his church and will return home in June. He plans to attend Brigham Young University-Provo. His favorite food is a good steak.
Brock is a senior at Madison High School. He is on the varsity men’s soccer team. He also enjoys skiing, back packing and hiking. His favorite food is seared red tuna.
Payton is a sophomore at Madison High School. She is on the Junior Varsity soccer team and also enjoys skiing, backpacking and hiking. Her favorite food is a Puerto Rican dish, Mofongo.
Madison Junior High School is where Brandon attends the seventh grade. His favorite food is Orange Chicken and his interests include basketball, soccer, mountain biking and sledding.
Courtney is in the fifth grade at Madison Middle School. Her favorite food is salmon patties and she enjoys skiing, basketball, soccer, hiking, mountain biking and riding the family horses.
Aaron is eight and in the third grade. He attends Burton Elementary school and is just like the others in the family enjoying basketball, soccer, any type of biking and especially mountain biking. His favorite food is Italian soup.
Favorite foods of Josh include Paella and Marie claims to like everything as she loves to eat.
Marie enjoys cooking for her family and was taught by her mom, Terri Wilding, and her mother-in-law, Cindy Miyasaki . They both have taught her many techniques preparing foods and getting them ready for the table. Marie’s family is one that sits down together each evening and eats together. That is one thing that makes her happy and makes cooking worthwhile.
Probably the most favorite part of cooking for Marie is the meals for her family but she also enjoys spending time with her children and cooking with them and teaching them the basics of cooking while they make something good for the family to eat. The older members of the family can cook on their own and Brock is the family experimental cook and is always willing to challenge himself to try new recipes. Peyton is a baker. Josh cooks and makes great cookies and foods he learned to make on his mission; omelets and a great recipe for chicken sandwiches.
Since the Fullmer family lives several miles from a grocery store, Marie likes to keep her pantry stocked and ready for a snow day or just for an emergency or unexpected visitors. Her family does like spices in their foods and usually she adds something that will provide a little “kick” to the meal. They grow a garden and also have strawberries, raspberries and this year picked the first peaches from their own tree. They also raise their own beef cattle, and have chickens to provide eggs. A couple of dogs are part of the family too. The entire family is involved in chores to care for the animals.
About five years ago Marie and Josh decided to try skiing and make it a family affair. Now the kids are the best skiers of the bunch and they ski almost every weekend as a family. Marie always packs a lunch and a big part of the lunch is a nice warm soup.
Personal hobbies for Josh include fly fishing, mountain biking, horse riding, hiking and being outdoors.
Marie also enjoys anything outdoors along with reading, art and redoing furniture.
The Fullmer family enjoys being together and skiing, traveling, back packing trips and mountain biking. Their favorite travels outside the United States include Puerto Rico and Costa Rica.
As Thanksgiving approaches, Marie and her family are thankful for the land they live in, the area where they make their home and the friends who make their lives special. They spend Thanksgiving alternating between their extended families on both sides. Traditional foods on their own Thanksgiving table usually includes Sweet Potato Soufflé, homemade stuffing, a Brussel sprout dish and a Cheesy Spinach/Artichoke dip.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Fullmer home to your home. Marie has shared several of her favorite soup recipes for you to try for a skiing excursion or just in your own home.
FROM RAYMONDA
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Food Stuff. May you all have enough to eat on that day and that you will share it with someone less fortunate.
TODAY’S RECIPES
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
(Marie Fullmer)
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
¾ cup diced onion
½ cup diced carrots
½ cup diced celery
4 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
1/3 cup flour
4 cups chicken broth
1-½ cup half and half
2 cups shredded, cooked, chicken
1 pound potato gnocchi
3 cups fresh spinach, chopped or torn
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
In a large pot, heat the butter and oil together over medium heat. Add onions, carrots, celery and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for about ten minutes or until tender, stirring often. Sprinkle flour into the veggies and cook for three minutes stirring often. Add chicken broth, followed by half and half. Add chicken and simmer for 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook gnocchi separately, according to directions. Add them to the soup along with spinach. Simmer until spinach is wilted.
Chicken Broccoli Soup
(Marie Fullmer)
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup butter
1 cup flour
8 cups chicken broth
2 pounds chicken, cooked and shredded
1 bag frozen broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces
1-½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Frew drops hot sauce
1 cup milk
4 cups Cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
In a large saucepan, saute onion and garlic over medium heat until tender. Add butter and flour. Lower heat and cook until bubbly and starting to brown slightly. Pour into a large stock pot and add chicken broth, stirring to prevent lumps. Add chicken, broccoli, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, cayenne and hot sauce to pot and cook for about 35 minutes, if the broccoli is fresh; less if it is frozen. Stir in cheese and milk and continue to heat and stir until cheese is melted.
Italian Soup
(Marie Fullmer)
2 cloves minced garlic
2 cups chopped kale or spinach
2 cans chicken broth
1 quart water
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 pound pork ground sausage, cooked
2 to 4 potatoes, diced or for speed, I use two cans sliced potatoes
1 large onion, chopped
½ cup Hormel real bacon bits
Cook sausage and drain. Cook onion, potatoes, water and garlic in a pot until potatoes are done. Add sausage, bacon, kale and pepper for taste. Simmer for ten minutes Lower heat to low and add cream, kale/spinach and simmer until heated through.
Black Bean Soup
(Marie Fullmer)
10 slices bacon, cooked and chopped or Hormel Real Bacon Bits or ham diced (I’ve even used lunch meat ham diced up.)
2 medium onions, chopped
6 cloves garlic, minced
1 14-ounce can chicken broth
1 can diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon chili powder (can adjust to fit your level of heat.)
4 cans black beans, drained
Kosher salt and pepper for taste
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
Juice of ½ lime
Sour cream for garnish
Cheese for garnish
In a pot, precook bacon or if using bacon bits or ham, then saute onion and garlic in bacon fat until translucent. Add broth, tomatoes, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and chili powder. Stir in the beans. Turn heat to high and bring to a boil, then simmer for ten minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Lower the heat and add cilantro for about five minutes. Stir in lime juice. Serve with garnishes.
Chicken Noodle Soup
(Marie Fullmer)
2 cups chicken, diced
6 cups chicken stock
Egg noodles
1 parsnip, sliced (This is what makes the soup.)
Celery, diced
Carrots, diced
1 bay leaf
1 large onion, diced
Dill and parsley for seasoning
Salt and pepper
Saute all of the vegetables in a pot in oil with raw chicken until chicken is cooked. Add broth and bring to a boil; then add noodles. Season with dill, parsley, salt and pepper. I also like to cut and dice the leafy part of the celery and add it to the soup. This is a throw it all in there soup, no real measurements, just do it to your liking. Sometimes I add a cup of cooked long grain rice also.
Clam and Shrimp Chowder
(Marie Fullmer)
2 10-ounce cans baby clams
1 cup small shrimp
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped celery
3 to 4 cups diced potatoes
¾ cup butter
¾ cup flour
1 quart half and half (4 cups)
1-1/2 teaspoon salt
Pepper
½ teaspoon sugar
Drain juice from clams and pour over vegetables in a pot. Add barely enough water to cover potatoes. Simmer and cook until potatoes are tender. Do not drain. Melt butter and add flour in a separate pan. Simmer for one to two minutes Add cream to flour and butter and cook until thick and creamy. Add to the pot of vegetables. Add clams, shrimp, sugar, salt and pepper. Heat through. Serve.
