It might not have been how he had it scripted, but University of Wyoming redshirt freshman defensive Jaylen Pate is thankful for his current status on the depth chart.
Pate wasn’t likely to figure prominently into the Cowboys’ plans this season with its full cast of characters. With redshirt senior Garrett Crall and redshirt sophomore Solomon Byrd set to anchor the end spots and Victor Jones being the talk of fall camp, it appeared unlikely the Chicago native was going to get his chance to break out.
Then 2020 happened.
Crall underwent surgery on his injured foot during the offseason, which caused him to miss UW’s first four games of the season. Byrd opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jones has been suspended indefinitely.
Last Friday, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium against UNLV, Pate, making his fourth start of the season, lined up across from a healthy Crall and recorded the first sack of his career.
The defensive ends room has been, in Pate’s own words, a “roller coaster” this season. But regardless of who has stepped into the lineup, the Pokes’ pass rushers have produced. UW is averaging four sacks per game, which is tied for fifth nationally.
Pate is the latest beneficiary of a positional group that has refused to make excuses.
“This offseason, I had big goals for myself. I knew that I wanted to compete in that spot,” Pate said. “The D-end room is very weird right now. We have maybe three, four guys out, and then we had injuries and stuff … (But) that’s the position I wanted to be in. … (I’m trying) to make the most of it and get better each game.”
Pate did not play at all during his redshirt season. He used the year to improve his body and adjust to a game speed he was not used to coming from Chicago, a city not known for its high school football talent or powerhouse teams. He underwent an admittedly tough transition, despite gaudy numbers as a senior at Lane Tech College Prep: 11 sacks, 27 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
Crall took Pate under his wing last season, teaching him the ins and outs of college football. Crall constantly gave him pointers, pushed him in practice and still gives him advice when he comes to the sidelines.
“Having him just in the room has been big, in general,” Pate said. “(He) was just a big example for all of us, and I’m definitely glad to have him back.”
During the fall, Pate showed his merits as a pass rusher to the point that UW coach Craig Bohl had no choice but to take notice.
“He really had shown his ability to go out and make plays, and he’s got good strength,” Bohl said. “We evaluate everything … and watch every play and put our players on the field who we think give us the best chance to win.”
Defensive ends coach Marty English is in his second tenure with UW, having served as a position coach and defensive coordinator in Laramie from 2003-11. English was last the defensive coordinator at Northern Colorado. He knew he didn’t want to be a lead coordinator any longer. He also knew he wasn’t ready to retire.
If English was going to come back and coach again, it was going to be as a position coach. So seeing players like Pate starting to thrive is, quite literally, what he coaches for.
“I still show up and coach these guys and have a relationship with my position group and see if we can go out and be the best we can be,” English said. “It’s been phenomenal.”
Pate is by no means a finished product — he is, after all, still a freshman seeing his first game action since high school — and Crall is determined to make sure his mentee keeps improving all facets of his game.
Pate’s first career sack was nice. But that’s all it was, a first. There can be many more in his future, if he sticks true to the process.
“He just played fast, and you can kind of see him, the wheels start turning in his head,” Crall said. “He’s starting to understand the game and figure out the game and the flow of it. And so, it’s good to see. And I’ll keep pushing him in practice, because he still has a lot farther he can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.