SARATOGA — Construction of the new Saratoga Health Center clinic for Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has already begun. Even with this reality, considerable time during the Oct. 6 Saratoga Town Council meeting was spent by Councilman Jon Nelson explaining how the project was approved.
To address the public comments and audience questions, Nelson explained in depth how this clinic building permit was issued without the need to appear before either the Saratoga Planning Commission or the Saratoga Town Council. Nelson is currently filling in as the town’s zoning officer since Ken Smith departed.
“I reviewed the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County building permit (for this new clinic) on Sept. 11,” said Nelson, who added Councilwoman D’Ron Campbell participated in that review in the Planning and Zoning Office at Town Hall.
“I looked at the purpose and intent of the (highway business) zoning district and found this the building and type of business met that purpose,” he said.
Hospitals and clinics are specifically listed in the retail business section of the highway business district code.
“I looked at the lot size (of this property). It was three times the total floor space (of this building),” said Nelson, more than required.
There were three problem areas in the original plan that were flagged. It did not meet the 15-foot minimum setback required for all new structures. The 6- to 8-foot screening fence required of a new business abutting an adjoining residential area was not included in the original plan. The third and biggest problem was with required parking for this business.
A new medical or office building is required to provide one parking space for each 150 square feet of gross floor space of the building, according to Nelson.
“The required (off-street) parking spaces for this 5,963-square-foot building would be 40. The original plan submitted showed only 26,” he said.
Nelson also questioned the lack of a required 10’x20’ off-street truck loading space and the size of the Americans with Disabilities Act parking spaces shown.
The number of employees who will be working daily in this building was not provided. Any estimate of the number of persons expected to use this facility on a daily basis was not provided. The hours of operation of this facility was also not provided for this story. The following information was provided by MHCC. “Dr. (Chris) Williams will be joined by other providers on a rotating schedule.” As for the number of patients expected to use the facility, this statement was issued. “The number of patients per hour will vary based on the providers scheduled that day.”
After finishing the review, Nelson called the contractor, Shepard Construction, and “discussed the items briefly” and followed up with a detailed email of his concerns.
Nelson’s email outlined Shepherd Construction’s two options: modify the plan to address the problems and resubmit it, or seek a variance for the issues in the original plan.
The project architect, MOA Architecture, called Nelson later that day to discuss these concerns.
There was a Sept 17 conference call between Nelson, Campbell and the Saratoga Planning Commission chairman on the town side and the architect, the contractor and members of the MHCC board and others on the applicant side. The applicant decided to revise the plan.
MHCC resubmitted a revised plan, which Nelson said he reviewed on Sept. 19 or 20 and subsequently approved the plan
“I found it to be in compliance with the code. The changes (MHCC) had made, and their revision process brought them into compliance,” he said.
To address the frustration of not having a public hearing, Nelson said. “because they were (deemed) in compliance with the code, there is no mechanism to force a variance or petition process to take place if there is nothing they are asking for leniency on.”
Nelson specifically addressed the parking issue for the project of only having room for 26 off-street parking spaces when 40 are required.
Their revisions included “the designation of (the surrounding) on street parking spaces as part of the required parking spaces.” They invoked Section D of the zoning code. Under public parking spaces, it states one-half or more spaces that are adjacent to a property shall be counted toward the satisfaction of the number of parking spaces required for this project.
This was discussed during the conference call, according to Nelson. “Between the 26 off-street parking places and the 14 (on street) spaces immediately available adjacent to the property, they met the parking provisions of that section of the code,” he said.
Nelson closed his presentation with the statement, “I have thought a lot about what that code means. It is certainly imperfect and could be improved. We have to be able to enforce and apply the code we have today, when we are reviewing an application today. The code could be changed but we have to apply what it does say. That is where I stand on it.”
With that, Councilman Nelson opened the subject up for questions from the audience, but nothing changed with the two respondents’ comments. After 30 minutes of mostly presentation, this discussion ended, and the project continues to be built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.