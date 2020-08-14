Schools across Carbon County will open for in-person instruction on Monday, with social distancing, masks and cleaning protocols in place.
Both Carbon County School District No. 1 and Carbon County School District No. 2 schools will open in a “Tier 1” status. CCSD1 defines Tier 1 as a “100 percent in-person learning environment, excluding limited medical exemptions,” while CCSD2 defines Tier 1 operations as “in-person classes and activities, as appropriate, with minimal adapted learning on a limited, as needed basis.”
According to both districts’ Smart Start Re-Entry plans, administrators will work with Carbon County Public Health on health screening requirements for staff and students, and face coverings will be required when students are not able to appropriately distance from other students. That includes on buses, during passing periods, during close one-on-one instruction and at other times when students are within 6 feet of others for more than 10 minutes.
Among other stipulations, operation in a Tier 1 status means schools will have a limited number of entrances for staff and students, that custodial staff will clean buildings daily and that CCSD1 will work with local and state health officials should a staff member or student test positive or be exposed to COVID-19.
CCSD1 Superintendent Mike Hamel was one of two superintendents in the state to serve on a “SmartStart Re-Entry” committee that was assembled under Gov. Mark Gordon’s educational task force. He modeled plans to reopen his district on work done at the state level.
“We really parallel our work with what was going on at a state level,” Hamel said, adding that the committee included teachers and medical representation from the state health department.
“As we were working in various different areas on that committee, I would come back and we set up our committee very similarly in terms of composition,” he said. “We had all of our principals and all of our directors, county health officials and the Boys and Girls Club. … We had higher ed, our nursing staff and we paralleled the work so we could think about all the scenarios that we could, and what we would need to plan for to try to keep our employees and our kids safe and healthy as we reopened.”
CCSD2 Superintendent Jim Copeland also said that his district worked with health officials, teachers and staff to come up with its reopening plan. Both districts’ plans include three tiers, and schools may operate in various levels of openness throughout the year. Tier 2 would be a blended learning environment with some distance learning, and Tier 3 represents a full school closure.
“The safety of our staff and our students is forefront. Keeping that in mind, we have worked with Carbon County Public Health and the WDE to try to get an agenda, and figure out what the parameters are so we could make decisions about reopening,” Copeland said.
Hamel said that school districts have a paramount responsibility to their employees and students.
“We can’t teach our kids if we can’t keep our students and staff healthy, so that is our first priority,” Hamel said. “Within that … it is not without risk that we ask students and staff to return. We recognize that there is still a risk.”
But leading medical professionals and state and local health officials are unanimous in saying that, overall, kids are safer at school than they are not at school, he said.
“We understand our obligation to try to meet not only the academic needs but the social and emotional needs and the nutritional needs and the safety needs of our students,” Hamel said. “All things considered, we feel school is the best place to have them, but we understand it is not without risk that we ask students and employees to return.”
Copeland said that the last year has been wholly unprecedented.
“I have been in public education for several decades and I have never experienced anything quite like this,” he said. “These are unknown waters, and we have had to rely on public health and the Wyoming Department of Education to help guide us along.”
It’s possible there will be a positive COVID-19 case within his district, he said.
“We will report that to county health, and they will advise us what to do from there,” Copeland said. “They do contact tracing and activities, and they will guide us as to if it is a quarantine situation.”
Public health will decide if a quarantine should be isolated to an individual, to a classroom, an entire school or even the whole district.
“It could go in any direction,” Copeland said. “I saw somewhere that the three greatest roles a teacher has this year are flexibility, understanding and grace.”
And the same could be said for the community at large, he said. Parental support of social distancing, keeping children home at the slightest hint of illness and encouraging masks in school will be crucial this fall.
“I think that we all are anxious about various things as parents, teachers and school administrators. We all can have different opinions on various things, but these are the parameters that we have been given under which we can open schools,” Copeland said. “I know there are people who are pro-mask, and con-mask … you just have to realize that this is where we are, and this is what we are allowed to do if we want to reopen schools.
“We can have our own beliefs, but we really would appreciate all the parents’ support in the ways that we are able to have school,” he said.
