By Ellen Fike
Special to the Times
CARBON COUNTY - Billy MacPherson was just barely 19 when he left home.
He spent his youth in Scotland, working on sheep farms with his family. But the young man wanted something different out of life, so he decided to do what many people were at the same time: immigrate to America.
This would be MacPherson’s opportunity to have a new life. He passed through Ellis Island in May 1911. He only had $25 in his pocket, but it didn’t matter. MacPherson had made it to the country where dreams could come true.
From Ellis Island, MacPherson journeyed to the Ellis Ranch just north of Medicine Bow. There, he took his first job in the states. It wasn’t quite Scotland, but MacPherson fell in love with the area just the same.
MacPherson declared his intent for citizenship in 1914, just under three years after he’d arrived at Ellis Island. A few years later, the former Scot was drafted for World War I.
He was sent to Camp Lee in Virginia to work in the 3rd Company veterinarian training school in 1917. While serving in the war, MacPherson achieved his goal of becoming a U.S. citizen; it just happened to be on board a ship bound for France.
MacPherson was stationed in France, assigned to a veterinarian hospital. His agricultural background was useful in working with the horses used during the war.
But for as long as he spent away from Wyoming, he never forgot the small town of Medicine Bow or the people there.
More than 100 years after MacPherson arrived in America, the Little Snake River Museum and surrounding community are honoring the late sheep rancher with his own center at the museum.
The MacPherson Sheep Center will have its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the museum. There will be a barbecue, speakers, music and other demonstrations.
The center is due to the generous donations of the building and sheep wagons from MacPherson’s son John MacPherson and his wife, Cathy. The center will not only honor MacPherson’s legacy, but other sheep ranchers in Carbon County.
On Sunday morning, the museum will host a vehicle trek to the Divide Sheep Camp, which will include a tour of the sheep trails, corrals and sheepherder tree art.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
