The City of Rawlins announced on Monday it will open a nationwide search for a new finance director.
Interim City Manager and Finance Director Dustin Ziebold will leave the city in early September, and along with longtime City Clerk Marla Brown’s retirement, this means there will be three openings at city hall this fall.
“City Council and staff are focusing on making sure these transitions happen smoothly. We are excited for a new city manager to set the vision for the future,” Mayor Steve Nicholson said.
Mira Miller, community relations coordinator for the City of Rawlins, said that city council will decide who will be the interim city manager if there is an overlap between when Ziebold leaves and a new manager is hired.
“City Council hires the city manager, the city attorney and the city judge,” Miller said. “If we do need another interim, city council will decide who that person is.”
The city is working with a nationwide consulting firm to fill both the finance director and city manager positions, and will be taking applications for the clerk position until Aug. 21.
“The City of Rawlins has a great foundation driven by exceptional staff. We are eager to work with new leadership and make great things happen for our community. Filling these positions with qualified people is our top priority,” City of Rawlins Human Resources Specialist Stefanie Paulson said.
“It has been great to work with Dustin both as finance director and interim city manager. His impact on the community was extensive and we appreciate all of his hard work,” Nicholson said. “We wish him the best with his future endeavors.”
Ziebold’s last day in both roles is Sept. 8.
“In my time here I have had the opportunity to meet some amazing people. However, it is time for me to pursue other endeavors,” Ziebold said.
Recruitment of a new city manager has recently entered a new stage.
“The readvertising of the city manager position has been successful. City council will be conducting face-to-face interviews with several well-qualified candidates soon,” Nicholson said.
The finance director position will remain open until filled.
“The search for a new finance director is important. We are advertising throughout Wyoming and nationwide to find the best fit for this important leadership role,” Paulson said.
Brown announced her planned retirement effective Oct. 1 last week. The city clerk position is open until Aug. 21.
“Marla Brown has been an asset to the city for the last 22 years and she will be greatly missed. Ms. Brown plans to spend her remaining time with the city orienting a new city clerk prior to her retirement,” Ziebold said.
City council and staff will recognize Marla for her years of service in September.
For more information, please contact Miller, City of Rawlins Community Relations Coordinator, at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022. To view all positions available for the City of Rawlins and to apply, please visit http://rawlinswy.org/Jobs, call Stefanie Paulson, Human Resources at 307-328-4500 ext. 1012 or visit Rawlins City Hall at 521 E. Cedar.
