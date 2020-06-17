SARATOGA – A local community activist and quality control specialist at the local lumber mill has accepted the nomination to be the Libertarian Candidate for Wyoming House District 47, according to a Monday press release.
Lela Konecny has been a resident of Saratoga for more than a decade, where she is actively involved in her community, the release states. Konecny is a mother of six children who are fully engaged in supporting their mother as she works with voters to find real solutions for Wyoming, the release further states.
Konecny is a fiscal conservative dedicated to eliminating regulations and barriers to entry to bring new industries to Wyoming.
Innovation has made incredible strides in agriculture, technology, and other sectors that have often gone by the wayside as minerals have had such an important impact on Wyoming. Konecny plans to work to bring more control of land and resources back to Wyoming, which will open the doors to new economic growth, the release states. State services like education and infrastructure need to reform in a way that sustains or improves services but reduces costs and Wyoming’s dependence on federal dollars, the release further states.
“Work ethic is a driving factor in my life. I will bring my dedication and energy to reaching the voters in Saratoga, Encampment, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Farson, Baggs, and all of the communities that fill this district,” Konecny said in the release. “I will always be a voice for fiscal sanity and will take the lessons of being a hard-working mother of 6, and a household provider. I will stand with my fellow Libertarian and liberty-minded legislators, and together we will bring more jobs to Wyoming by competing with surrounding states to have a freer and more open economy.”
According to the release, Konecny will be announcing the #WYLela47 Listening Tour in the coming days. She will be visiting with voters and leaders across 47 to understand what issues are important to voters.
