A Natrona County man is the 15th Wyoming resident to die as a result of the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
The Health Department said the man was an elderly resident of a Natrona County long-term care facility who had been hospitalized because of the illness.
Three residents of a Washakie County long-term care facility have died of coronavirus-related causes in the last week. The Health Department noted that older residents and people with certain health conditions are more likely to develop complications as a result of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the state’s total number of coronavirus cases detected since the virus was first reported in the state in mid-March grew by 14 on Thursday to total 667.
The Department of Health said new cases were reported in five counties, with seven cases detected in Fremont County.
Fremont County’s Coronavirus Unified Command, in a news release, said the county’s case numbers continue to grow slowly with increasing contact tracing being conducted.
The release also said staff and residents at the Wind River Rehab nursing home in Riverton are all being tested for coronavirus after health care providers at the facility tested positive for the virus.
As of Thursday afternoon, Fremont County had 232 cases; Laramie County had 122; Teton County had 69; Natrona County had 61; Washakie County had 30; Albany had 22; Sweetwater had 18; Campbell had 17; Converse and Johnson had 14; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had 11; Carbon and Uinta had nine; Hot Springs had eight; Crook had five, Big Horn and Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties each had one case.
The number of recoveries increased slightly as well Thursday, growing by 10 to total 634. The recoveries counted since the first detection of coronavirus in the state were noted among 483 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 151 with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the virus. The Health Department said there were 209 probable cases on Thursday.
The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 229, including 171 confirmed cases and 58 probable cases.
