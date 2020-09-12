With 171 coronavirus recoveries reported Friday, the number of active cases reported in the state fell below 500, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its daily coronavirus report, said although the state saw 65 new laboratory-confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Friday, 171 recoveries were also reported to bring the number of active cases down to 498 — a decline of 106 from Thursday.
The largest decline was seen in Carbon County, where the number of people still sick with the illness fell by 48.
Albany County had 72 active cases as of Friday; Laramie had 65; Natrona had 57; Fremont had 54; Sheridan had 49; Carbon had 28; Park had 25; Teton had 24; Campbell had 21; Converse and Goshen had 19; Sweetwater had 15; Lincoln had 10; Crook had eight; Uinta had seven; Big Horn and Sublette had six; Washakie had four; Weston had three, and Hot Springs, Johnson and Platte had two.
Niobrara County remained the only county in the state with no active cases.
The active cases included 388 people with confirmed coronavirus and 110 people with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in the number of recoveries brought to 3,724 the number of people to recover from the virus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March. The recoveries include 3,175 among people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 549 among those with probable cases.
The number of new confirmed cases went up by 46 on Friday with reports of new cases in 15 counties: Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton.
Natrona County saw the largest increase with 11 new cases.
The increase brings to 3,605 the number of people seen with lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The number of probable cases, where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested, went up by 19 on Friday to total 659 since mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.